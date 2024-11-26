Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push
Thousands of Pakistanis rallied for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan despite government crackdown efforts. The U.S. urged Pakistan to uphold human rights and laws. A policeman died and many were injured in clashes. The protests are against alleged election injustices and legal amendments.
In a bold show of defiance, thousands in Pakistan took to the streets demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, challenging a governmental crackdown aimed at quelling dissent.
The United States joined the fray, calling on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and uphold the nation's rule of law, urging a peaceful resolution to the tensions.
As the protests escalated, a tragic confrontation saw the loss of a policeman and left dozens injured, with demonstrators intent on highlighting what they claim is a stolen electoral mandate and an unfair legal amendment that empowers a dictatorial regime.
