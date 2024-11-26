Political Transition in Maharashtra: Shinde Resigns, Awaiting New Leadership

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has officially tendered his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan as the current Maharashtra Assembly term concludes today. In a synchronized move, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis also stepped down, meeting the Governor earlier this morning to formalize their resignations.

With Shinde poised to be appointed as the caretaker Chief Minister, the political landscape remains unsettled following the decisive electoral victory of the Mahayuti alliance, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest party, securing over 132 seats. Despite the substantial victory, the alliance has yet to decide on a permanent Chief Minister to helm the government.

BJP leader Rahul Narvekar affirmed the procedural steps to be taken, stating that Shinde will likely be reinstated as caretaker CM until a new government is established. 'Today marks the conclusion of the assembly term. Should CM Shinde resign today, he will be requested to serve as caretaker CM until the formation of a new government,' Narvekar noted. The alliance's leaders and parliamentary board are expected to reach a decision on this matter shortly.

As discussions continue over the Chief Ministerial candidate, former two-time Chief Minister and present Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is considered a frontrunner, being part of the BJP, which remains the largest party in the assembly. Meanwhile, Shinde has urged his party members via a social media post to refrain from mass gatherings in Mumbai to express support for him.

'I am deeply grateful for your love. However, I appeal to my supporters not to congregate at Varsha bungalow or elsewhere in my support,' Shinde's post read. He highlighted the enduring strength of the Mahayuti alliance, asserting that the alliance, following its major win, will continue to work cohesively.

'After the remarkable Mahayuti victory, our government shall once again form. We have contested and remain united as a grand alliance,' Shinde reassured, adding, 'The coalition will continue robustly for a prosperous Maharashtra.'

Reflecting on the alliance's victory, Devendra Fadnavis conveyed optimism, envisioning the win as a catalyst for progress in Maharashtra. 'The Mahayuti's triumph outlines a new trajectory, thanks to your support. This achievement will inspire Maharashtra towards fulfilling the vision of a developed India, consistent with Hon. Modiji's guidance,' Fadnavis expressed in an open letter, extending gratitude to the citizens for their trust in the alliance.

