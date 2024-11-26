Left Menu

Nehammer and Trump's Energy Focus Call

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer had a constructive conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to discuss energy security and future collaborations, following Trump's election victory reported by Fox News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a 'very friendly and forward-looking' phone call, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delved into topics concerning energy security and collaborative endeavors. Announced via the social media platform X, Nehammer praised Trump's significant win in the recent U.S. election.

The leaders' dialogue on Monday evening signified an interest in fortifying ties between Austria and the United States, with a focus on energy security and strategic economic and defense cooperation.

Nehammer's congratulations came swiftly after Fox News declared Trump's triumph over Kamala Harris in the race for the U.S. presidency, emphasizing the chancellor's eagerness to enhance bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

