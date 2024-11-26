Nehammer and Trump's Energy Focus Call

In a 'very friendly and forward-looking' phone call, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delved into topics concerning energy security and collaborative endeavors. Announced via the social media platform X, Nehammer praised Trump's significant win in the recent U.S. election.

The leaders' dialogue on Monday evening signified an interest in fortifying ties between Austria and the United States, with a focus on energy security and strategic economic and defense cooperation.

Nehammer's congratulations came swiftly after Fox News declared Trump's triumph over Kamala Harris in the race for the U.S. presidency, emphasizing the chancellor's eagerness to enhance bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)