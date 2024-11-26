Nuclear Tensions Escalate with Threats Over Ukraine

On Tuesday, Dmitry Medvedev, a senior Russian security official, declared that any Western provision of nuclear weapons to Ukraine would be perceived as an attack on Russia, potentially warranting a nuclear response. The comment comes amid reports suggesting some Western officials, including those from the U.S., have deliberated the possibility of arming Ukraine with nuclear capabilities.

The New York Times mentioned last week that unidentified Western officials had entertained the idea that U.S. President Joe Biden might provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons, albeit with concerns over the significant consequences such a decision might entail.

Medvedev, Russia's president between 2008 and 2012, shared on Telegram that even the mere threat of transferring nuclear arms could be deemed as a precursor to nuclear conflict. Under Russia's revised nuclear doctrine, the supply of such weapons would be tantamount to aggression against the Russian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)