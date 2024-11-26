Left Menu

Nuclear Tensions Escalate with Threats Over Ukraine

Dmitry Medvedev, a senior Russian security official, warned that Western supply of nuclear weapons to Ukraine might be seen as an act of aggression. This follows reports of discussions about such transfers, which could force Russia towards a nuclear response under its new doctrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:36 IST
On Tuesday, Dmitry Medvedev, a senior Russian security official, declared that any Western provision of nuclear weapons to Ukraine would be perceived as an attack on Russia, potentially warranting a nuclear response. The comment comes amid reports suggesting some Western officials, including those from the U.S., have deliberated the possibility of arming Ukraine with nuclear capabilities.

The New York Times mentioned last week that unidentified Western officials had entertained the idea that U.S. President Joe Biden might provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons, albeit with concerns over the significant consequences such a decision might entail.

Medvedev, Russia's president between 2008 and 2012, shared on Telegram that even the mere threat of transferring nuclear arms could be deemed as a precursor to nuclear conflict. Under Russia's revised nuclear doctrine, the supply of such weapons would be tantamount to aggression against the Russian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

