Telangana CM Reddy in Strategic Meetings with Senior Leaders

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to discuss political strategies. Reddy plans to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu to address state-related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:57 IST
In a significant political move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence on Tuesday. This meeting signifies the bolstering of political alliances and strategic planning within the party.

Reddy also extended his congratulations to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra following her bypoll victory from the Wayanad parliamentary seat. The interaction underscores Reddy's alignment with prominent figures within Congress, indicating cohesive party dynamics.

Moving forward, Reddy is expected to engage with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. These meetings aim to address pressing issues concerning Telangana, reflecting Reddy's proactive approach to governance.

