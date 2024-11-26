Kharge Criticizes Modi's Stance on Caste Census and EVMs

In a sharp critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of fearing a caste census, suggesting Modi is apprehensive about subsequent demands for fair shares.

Speaking at the Constitution Day event at Talkatora Stadium, Kharge challenged the ruling BJP, urging them to cease spreading divisive rhetoric in the country.

Kharge took issue with the use of electronic voting machines, calling for a shift back to the traditional ballot paper system to ensure more transparent elections, reminiscent of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)