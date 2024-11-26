Kharge Criticizes Modi's Stance on Caste Census and EVMs
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge critiqued Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hesitance towards a caste census, suggesting it's due to fear of demands for equitable distribution. At Constitution Day celebrations, Kharge also urged a return to ballot voting, opposing electronic voting systems like EVMs, advocating for enhanced electoral transparency.
In a sharp critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of fearing a caste census, suggesting Modi is apprehensive about subsequent demands for fair shares.
Speaking at the Constitution Day event at Talkatora Stadium, Kharge challenged the ruling BJP, urging them to cease spreading divisive rhetoric in the country.
Kharge took issue with the use of electronic voting machines, calling for a shift back to the traditional ballot paper system to ensure more transparent elections, reminiscent of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign.
