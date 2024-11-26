Left Menu

Maharashtra's Leadership Dilemma: Who Will Take the Helm?

Maharashtra's political scene is in flux as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigns, ushering in negotiations within the Mahayuti alliance for a new leadership. With the BJP securing 132 seats, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis emerges as a contender alongside Shinde, amid discussions with senior BJP officials.

Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:44 IST
Maharashtra's political landscape faced a shake-up as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigned, fulfilling a constitutional duty amidst fervent negotiations within the Mahayuti alliance. The focus is on who will ascend to the top role between BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena head Shinde.

Shinde, together with previous deputy chief ministers Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Governor C P Radhakrishnan. The governor requested Shinde to maintain a caretaker role until a new Chief Minister is instated, following the end of the outgoing assembly's term on Tuesday.

An impressive electoral performance saw the Mahayuti coalition secure 230 of 288 seats, with the BJP claiming 132, positioning Fadnavis as a prime contender for the Chief Minister's post. Clarity on the leadership is anticipated shortly after strategic discussions with top BJP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

