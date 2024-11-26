Maharashtra's Leadership Dilemma: Who Will Take the Helm?

Maharashtra's political landscape faced a shake-up as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigned, fulfilling a constitutional duty amidst fervent negotiations within the Mahayuti alliance. The focus is on who will ascend to the top role between BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena head Shinde.

Shinde, together with previous deputy chief ministers Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Governor C P Radhakrishnan. The governor requested Shinde to maintain a caretaker role until a new Chief Minister is instated, following the end of the outgoing assembly's term on Tuesday.

An impressive electoral performance saw the Mahayuti coalition secure 230 of 288 seats, with the BJP claiming 132, positioning Fadnavis as a prime contender for the Chief Minister's post. Clarity on the leadership is anticipated shortly after strategic discussions with top BJP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)