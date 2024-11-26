Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Stock Surges as Biden Advocates Medicare Coverage for Weight-Loss Drugs

Shares of Novo Nordisk jumped 1.3% after President Biden proposed expanding Medicare and Medicaid coverage for weight-loss drugs. Currently covering certain conditions, the changes could become effective in 2026, potentially reducing out-of-pocket costs by 95%. The news also influenced Eli Lilly's market performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:05 IST
Novo Nordisk Stock Surges as Biden Advocates Medicare Coverage for Weight-Loss Drugs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for the pharmaceutical industry, shares of Novo Nordisk experienced a 1.3% rise on Tuesday. This uptick followed U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal to expand Medicare and Medicaid coverage for weight-loss drugs.

Currently, these programs cover medications like Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy for conditions such as diabetes but not specifically for obesity. Novo Nordisk described the proposal as "an important step forward for patients," noting that if approved, the coverage might take effect in 2026.

According to the White House, this initiative could decrease out-of-pocket expenses for weight-loss medications by 95%, widening access significantly. Nordnet analyst Per Hansen remarked on Novo Nordisk's share increase, which coincided with a similar rise in U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly's premarket trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024