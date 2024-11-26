Left Menu

Vatican Considers 'Spiritual Abuse' as New Crime in Landmark Move

Pope Francis has tasked the Vatican with evaluating whether 'spiritual abuse' should be classified as a new crime following allegations against priest Rev. Marko Rupnik of using mystical experiences to harm others. This move marks a significant step in addressing such abuses within the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis has directed the Vatican to investigate the potential classification of 'spiritual abuse' as a novel crime. This directive aims to address allegations against priests, like Rev. Marko Rupnik, accused of exploiting mystical experiences for harm.

The Vatican's doctrinal office released a statement announcing the initiative but refrained from citing specific cases. However, recent accusations have brought attention to the need for scrutiny. Cardinal Victor Fernandez met with the Pope to propose the new measure on November 22.

A high-profile case involves Rev. Marko Rupnik, a noted Catholic artist, accused by several individuals of abuse. His expulsion from the Jesuit order and ongoing investigation have reignited discussions on spiritual manipulation. The Church is considering stricter norms to prevent such exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

