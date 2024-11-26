Athawale Advocates Fadnavis for Maharashtra's Top Post

RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale has called for a prompt decision on Maharashtra's chief ministership, endorsing Devendra Fadnavis for the post. Athawale suggested the current chief minister, Eknath Shinde, could transition to a Union minister role.

During a press conference, Athawale noted that the BJP, winning a majority in the state's Assembly, should lead the chief executive position. He mentioned the existing divide where BJP favors Fadnavis, while Shiv Sena supports Shinde due to his past performance.

Athawale, expressing the absence of NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the chief ministerial race, highlighted the necessity of resolving the leadership issue without delay. He also pointed out the importance of RPI(A), despite their recent losses, in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)