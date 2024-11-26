Delhi CM Atishi Accuses BJP of Electoral Conspiracy

In a bold statement on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched an aggressive critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging a massive conspiracy orchestrated by the central government. She claims this plot aims to swing the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections in their favor through questionable tactics.

Atishi specifically accused government officials of receiving instructions to remove Aam Aadmi Party supporters from electoral rolls. She called on officers to document any attempts to exert pressure on them to act improperly and highlight this campaign to undermine democratic principles. Her comments were made during a press conference, intensifying the political friction within the capital.

With Delhi's assembly elections set for next year, the political environment is heating up. Recently, the BJP Manifesto Committee convened to strategize under the guidance of leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal initiated the 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign to spotlight his administration's welfare efforts as the city braces for the electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)