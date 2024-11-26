Left Menu

Delhi CM Atishi Accuses BJP of Electoral Conspiracy

Delhi CM Atishi accused the BJP-led central government of a conspiracy to manipulate the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. She claims official orders are being given to erase Aam Aadmi Party voters from voter lists. The allegations come as political preparations intensify ahead of next year's elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:49 IST
Delhi CM Atishi Accuses BJP of Electoral Conspiracy
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched an aggressive critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging a massive conspiracy orchestrated by the central government. She claims this plot aims to swing the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections in their favor through questionable tactics.

Atishi specifically accused government officials of receiving instructions to remove Aam Aadmi Party supporters from electoral rolls. She called on officers to document any attempts to exert pressure on them to act improperly and highlight this campaign to undermine democratic principles. Her comments were made during a press conference, intensifying the political friction within the capital.

With Delhi's assembly elections set for next year, the political environment is heating up. Recently, the BJP Manifesto Committee convened to strategize under the guidance of leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal initiated the 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign to spotlight his administration's welfare efforts as the city braces for the electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024