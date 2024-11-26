Arvind Kejriwal Praises Hemant Soren’s Inspiring Victory in Jharkhand

In a significant political development, Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, heralded Hemant Soren's commendable triumph in the Jharkhand Assembly elections as "very inspiring." Kejriwal confirmed his presence at Soren's impending swearing-in ceremony, describing Soren's resilience in the electoral contest as noteworthy.

Kejriwal, expressing optimism, highlighted Soren's capability to continue Jharkhand's developmental momentum. "They visited my residence, and I express heartfelt gratitude. We will attend his swearing-in ceremony scheduled the day after tomorrow. I hope his forthcoming tenure will see continued developmental progress," Kejriwal remarked, emphasizing Soren's impactful governance.

Meanwhile, Hemant Soren disclosed his outreach to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, extending invitations to his inauguration on November 28. Soren, accompanied by his wife, met with Congress leaders, furthering political camaraderie amidst the forthcoming formation of the INDIA Alliance-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)