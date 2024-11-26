Left Menu

Kejriwal Marks AAP's Milestone, Criticizes BJP's 'Slum Tourism'

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal celebrated AAP's 12-year anniversary and criticized BJP for 'slum tourism'. Highlighting AAP's governance model, Kejriwal praised achievements like infrastructure development and social welfare in Delhi. He urged vigilance against BJP's tactics, and encouraged hospitality towards sanitation workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:11 IST
Kejriwal Marks AAP's Milestone, Criticizes BJP's 'Slum Tourism'
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at AAP's foundation anniversary, proclaimed the party's governance successes while condemning BJP's so-called 'slum tourism'. Kejriwal celebrated AAP's 12-year journey in politics, asserting the party's purpose to serve the common people.

He noted that AAP's inception coincided with Constitution Day, suggesting a divine connection in safeguarding democracy. Underlining the achievements, Kejriwal pointed to advancements in Delhi's infrastructure and their flagship policies of free utilities and education, maintaining a budget surplus despite critics.

Targeting BJP, Kejriwal cautioned slum dwellers about trusting their leaders and called for appreciation of sanitation workers. This appeal for grassroots support coincided with his claims of BJP's insincere engagement with marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024