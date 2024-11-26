Kejriwal Marks AAP's Milestone, Criticizes BJP's 'Slum Tourism'

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at AAP's foundation anniversary, proclaimed the party's governance successes while condemning BJP's so-called 'slum tourism'. Kejriwal celebrated AAP's 12-year journey in politics, asserting the party's purpose to serve the common people.

He noted that AAP's inception coincided with Constitution Day, suggesting a divine connection in safeguarding democracy. Underlining the achievements, Kejriwal pointed to advancements in Delhi's infrastructure and their flagship policies of free utilities and education, maintaining a budget surplus despite critics.

Targeting BJP, Kejriwal cautioned slum dwellers about trusting their leaders and called for appreciation of sanitation workers. This appeal for grassroots support coincided with his claims of BJP's insincere engagement with marginalized communities.

