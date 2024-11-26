Left Menu

Imran Khan's Last Stand: A Call for Freedom in Islamabad

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on supporters to stand firm in protests against what he claims are unjust arrests and a stolen mandate. Despite being jailed, Khan emphasizes peaceful protests, refusal to back down, and the importance of global advocacy on Pakistan's political issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:11 IST
Imran Khan's Last Stand: A Call for Freedom in Islamabad
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, urged his supporters to maintain their protest in Islamabad, emphasizing their right to peaceful demonstration and resistance against what he identifies as a dictatorial regime. Speaking from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Khan, detained since August 2023, hailed the Pakistani people and PTI workers for their courage and determination.

Khan's declaration came in response to nationwide unrest sparked by the passage of the 26th amendment and the imprisonment of political activists. He condemned the alleged oppression by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, citing violent crackdowns on protesters that resulted in casualties. Despite the government's harsh measures, Khan advocates for global support and constant social media pressure.

As clashes between protestors and law enforcement continue, injuring many and inciting a nationwide call to action, PTI leaders remain committed to occupying Islamabad until Khan's release. Meanwhile, a new legal battle looms with terrorism charges against Khan and PTI leaders following police casualties during protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

