Kiwis Dominate Pakistan with Stellar Bowling in Hamilton

New Zealand's cricket team delivered an emphatic performance in Hamilton on Wednesday, securing the ODI series against Pakistan with an 84-run victory. Ben Sears emerged as the match's standout player, claiming a remarkable five-wicket haul in only his third ODI appearance, turning the tide in favor of the Kiwis.

Pakistan's chase of 293 began disastrously with an early collapse. Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for just one run by Will O'Rourke, and soon after, captain Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq also fell cheaply. The top-order implosion left Pakistan struggling at 9/3 within 5.3 overs. Despite a counterattack led by Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah, who added 60 runs for the eighth wicket, Pakistan failed to recover.

Sears' bowling figures of 5/59 and Duffy's 3/35 were instrumental in bundling out Pakistan, as New Zealand defended their total of 292/8. Earlier in the first innings, Mitchell Hay played a commanding role, remaining unbeaten on 99 and earning the Player of the Match award. With the series already sealed, New Zealand now targets a 3-0 series whitewash in the final ODI.

