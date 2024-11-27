Left Menu

Biden Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire, Eyes Saudi-Israel Normalization

President Joe Biden announced efforts for a Gaza ceasefire involving Turkey, Egypt, and others, and pursuit of Saudi-Israel normalization. The U.S. aims to remove Hamas from power and release hostages, while fostering a historic Saudi deal that includes a security pact and Palestinian state pathway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 03:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 03:23 IST
Biden Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire, Eyes Saudi-Israel Normalization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant foreign policy move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, citing collaboration with countries such as Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar. This initiative forms part of a broader U.S. strategy aiming to stabilize the region.

President Biden underscored the urgency of removing Hamas from power and releasing hostages as prerequisites for lasting peace. Additionally, he expressed optimism about normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, two longstanding regional adversaries.

Biden's vision includes concluding a historic deal with Saudi Arabia, which involves a security agreement and economic commitments. A central component of this potential agreement is establishing a credible pathway to create a Palestinian state, emphasizing the U.S.'s continued diplomatic engagement in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024