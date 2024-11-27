Biden Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire, Eyes Saudi-Israel Normalization

In a significant foreign policy move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, citing collaboration with countries such as Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar. This initiative forms part of a broader U.S. strategy aiming to stabilize the region.

President Biden underscored the urgency of removing Hamas from power and releasing hostages as prerequisites for lasting peace. Additionally, he expressed optimism about normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, two longstanding regional adversaries.

Biden's vision includes concluding a historic deal with Saudi Arabia, which involves a security agreement and economic commitments. A central component of this potential agreement is establishing a credible pathway to create a Palestinian state, emphasizing the U.S.'s continued diplomatic engagement in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)