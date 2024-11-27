Smooth Transition: Trump's Path to Power

After weeks of delays, Donald Trump's transition team has inked a crucial memorandum with the White House, initiating his formal move toward assuming office. This agreement facilitates coordination with federal agencies and grants access to necessary documents, despite earlier apprehensions about potential disruptions in government functions.

In a statement, Trump's incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles, emphasized that this engagement permits cabinet nominees to make vital preparations, ensuring an orderly transition. The team, however, diverged from tradition by opting out of a government ethics pledge and other standard transition agreements, favoring their own ethics strategy.

Notably, a memorandum with the Department of Justice, typically allowing FBI background checks for national security personnel, remains unsigned. Instead, Trump's team plans to rely on existing security measures and private funding for the transition, pledging donor transparency while sparing taxpayer dollars.

