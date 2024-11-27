Jamieson Greer: Revamping U.S. Trade Policies
Donald Trump has nominated attorney Jamieson Greer to serve as the U.S. Trade Representative. Greer, known for his role in reshaping trade policies during Trump's first term, aims to reduce the trade deficit and expand export markets. Greer's past experience includes serving as chief of staff to USTR Robert Lighthizer.
President-elect Donald Trump has named attorney Jamieson Greer as his choice for the U.S. Trade Representative, a significant appointment in his plan to reshape global trade dynamics through tariffs. Greer played a pivotal role during Trump's first term, notably in implementing tariffs against China and renegotiating NAFTA into the USMCA, enhancing benefits for American workers.
Before his nomination, Greer was an attorney specializing in international trade law and served as chief of staff to USTR Robert Lighthizer. Trump credits Greer with reversing long-standing 'disastrous trade policies.' Greer is expected to build on this by focusing on reducing the trade deficit and expanding export markets worldwide, pending Senate confirmation.
In related appointments, Trump has selected Howard Lutnick for commerce secretary, assigning him direct oversight over the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. This reinforces Trump's commitment to an aggressive trade strategy underpinned by experienced leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
