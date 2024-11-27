Jamieson Greer: Revamping U.S. Trade Policies

President-elect Donald Trump has named attorney Jamieson Greer as his choice for the U.S. Trade Representative, a significant appointment in his plan to reshape global trade dynamics through tariffs. Greer played a pivotal role during Trump's first term, notably in implementing tariffs against China and renegotiating NAFTA into the USMCA, enhancing benefits for American workers.

Before his nomination, Greer was an attorney specializing in international trade law and served as chief of staff to USTR Robert Lighthizer. Trump credits Greer with reversing long-standing 'disastrous trade policies.' Greer is expected to build on this by focusing on reducing the trade deficit and expanding export markets worldwide, pending Senate confirmation.

In related appointments, Trump has selected Howard Lutnick for commerce secretary, assigning him direct oversight over the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. This reinforces Trump's commitment to an aggressive trade strategy underpinned by experienced leadership.

