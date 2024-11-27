Parliament Turmoil: Adani Indictment Sparks Adjournments

In an uproarious start to the winter session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned early for the second consecutive day, responding to the opposition's persistent demands to address the indictment of business magnate Gautam Adani. As discussions remain stifled, the Lok Sabha plans to reconvene in the afternoon.

Opposition members introduced adjournment motions in both houses, targeting issues in Manipur and violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. A significant focus remains on the Adani indictment, sparked by new allegations from a US court. Congressional MP Randeep Singh Surjewala called for a suspension of business under Rule 267 to open a debate on these serious claims.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs continue their push for accountability. In the Lok Sabha, MP Hibi Eden emphasized the adverse conditions in Manipur, urging immediate governmental intervention. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi reiterated the call for Adani's arrest, drawing attention to the gravity of the charges. Despite these motions, the session, which began on November 25, might see persistent interruptions until its close on December 20.

