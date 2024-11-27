Left Menu

Corruption Cloud: Investigation Looms Over China's Defence Minister Dong Jun

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun is under investigation in a broad anti-corruption probe affecting China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). Previous defence ministers faced similar allegations. The moves reflect ongoing efforts to address corruption within the PLA, affecting the military and its leadership dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:45 IST
Dong Jun

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun has become the latest high-profile figure to face scrutiny in an extensive anti-corruption investigation targeting the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The investigation into Dong marks the third consecutive inquiry involving a serving or former Chinese defence minister, as reported by the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Responding to the probe details, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning dismissed the report as 'chasing shadows,' while the defence ministry withheld immediate comment. This development follows a purge that has seen several generals and defence industry figures removed from the legislative body since last year.

Despite Dong's responsibilities, including military diplomacy and a recent thaw in U.S.-China relations, he did not advance to the Central Military Commission or the State Council during the latest personnel reshuffles. His predecessors, caught in corruption scandals, faced serious charges for undermining military integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

