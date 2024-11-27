Rahul Mamkootathil Heralds Political Shift in Palakkad
Rahul Mamkootathil, newly elected Congress MLA from Palakkad, anticipates a paradigm political shift in the district following his significant by-election win. He highlights the inclination of voters towards Congress ideology, amidst reports of BJP defections to Congress, reflecting discontent in the BJP ranks post-election loss.
Rahul Mamkootathil, newly elected Congress MLA from Palakkad constituency, expressed confidence that members from BJP and other parties would soon align with Congress ideologies. His victory over BJP and CPI(LDF) candidates signifies a shift in political mood in Palakkad.
Mamkootathil emphasized the changing voting patterns, attributing it to an increasing acceptance of Congress philosophies. He noted the readiness of people from diverse political backgrounds to support Congress.
In response to reports of dissension within BJP following their electoral defeat, Mamkootathil clarified Congress's openness to welcoming those who embrace its ideology, reflecting an ongoing struggle against communalism in the area.
