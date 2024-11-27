Left Menu

Rahul Mamkootathil Heralds Political Shift in Palakkad

Rahul Mamkootathil, newly elected Congress MLA from Palakkad, anticipates a paradigm political shift in the district following his significant by-election win. He highlights the inclination of voters towards Congress ideology, amidst reports of BJP defections to Congress, reflecting discontent in the BJP ranks post-election loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:59 IST
Rahul Mamkootathil Heralds Political Shift in Palakkad
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Mamkootathil, newly elected Congress MLA from Palakkad constituency, expressed confidence that members from BJP and other parties would soon align with Congress ideologies. His victory over BJP and CPI(LDF) candidates signifies a shift in political mood in Palakkad.

Mamkootathil emphasized the changing voting patterns, attributing it to an increasing acceptance of Congress philosophies. He noted the readiness of people from diverse political backgrounds to support Congress.

In response to reports of dissension within BJP following their electoral defeat, Mamkootathil clarified Congress's openness to welcoming those who embrace its ideology, reflecting an ongoing struggle against communalism in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024