Political Storm: Congress vs Government Over Adani Allegations

The Congress accused the government of avoiding discussions on allegations against the Adani Group. Jairam Ramesh emphasized the Opposition's demand for a joint parliamentary investigation into the alleged 'Modani scam'. Parliament sessions were adjourned amid protests over these allegations, including bribery charges involving Adani executives.

Updated: 27-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Congress party has accused the government of a steadfast unwillingness to discuss revelations concerning the Adani Group, resulting in the adjournment of parliamentary proceedings in both Houses on Wednesday.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, stated that the opposition is steadfast in its demand for a joint parliamentary committee to investigate the alleged 'Modani scam', which he claims has international implications.

The controversy intensified as Gautam Adani and key executives were charged by the US Department of Justice with a scheme to bribe Indian officials. Meanwhile, parliamentary proceedings faced disruption over the matter, heightening political tensions.

