Political Storm: Congress vs Government Over Adani Allegations

The Congress party has accused the government of a steadfast unwillingness to discuss revelations concerning the Adani Group, resulting in the adjournment of parliamentary proceedings in both Houses on Wednesday.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, stated that the opposition is steadfast in its demand for a joint parliamentary committee to investigate the alleged 'Modani scam', which he claims has international implications.

The controversy intensified as Gautam Adani and key executives were charged by the US Department of Justice with a scheme to bribe Indian officials. Meanwhile, parliamentary proceedings faced disruption over the matter, heightening political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)