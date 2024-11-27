Political Storm: Congress vs Government Over Adani Allegations
The Congress accused the government of avoiding discussions on allegations against the Adani Group. Jairam Ramesh emphasized the Opposition's demand for a joint parliamentary investigation into the alleged 'Modani scam'. Parliament sessions were adjourned amid protests over these allegations, including bribery charges involving Adani executives.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has accused the government of a steadfast unwillingness to discuss revelations concerning the Adani Group, resulting in the adjournment of parliamentary proceedings in both Houses on Wednesday.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, stated that the opposition is steadfast in its demand for a joint parliamentary committee to investigate the alleged 'Modani scam', which he claims has international implications.
The controversy intensified as Gautam Adani and key executives were charged by the US Department of Justice with a scheme to bribe Indian officials. Meanwhile, parliamentary proceedings faced disruption over the matter, heightening political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jairam Ramesh Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP's Allegations
Adani Green Scraps Bond Offering Following Bribery Charges
Adani Group Chairman Faces Bribery Charges As Political Tensions Rise
Billionaire Adani Faces SEC Bribery Charges in U.S.
Navigating Diplomatic Waters: U.S. Confidence Despite Adani Bribery Charges