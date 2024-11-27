Left Menu

BJP Leader's Call for Congress Migration Amidst Maharashtra Political Shift

BJP leader Ashish Deshmukh suggests newly-elected Congress members in Maharashtra join the BJP, asserting the Congress lacks future prospects in the state after securing only 16 seats. The BJP-led alliance dominated the elections, marking a significant decline for Congress in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:54 IST
BJP Leader's Call for Congress Migration Amidst Maharashtra Political Shift
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Deshmukh urged all 16 newly-elected Congress assembly members in Maharashtra to switch allegiance to the BJP, arguing that their party has no future in the state, following a significant electoral defeat.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a commanding victory, winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats, whereas the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Congress, managed to win only 46 seats in the recent elections.

Deshmukh highlighted that Congress' reduced presence, with only 16 seats, signifies a continuing decline, further noting that Maharashtra is now the 17th state where Congress has less than 10 percent representation in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024