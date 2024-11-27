BJP Leader's Call for Congress Migration Amidst Maharashtra Political Shift
BJP leader Ashish Deshmukh suggests newly-elected Congress members in Maharashtra join the BJP, asserting the Congress lacks future prospects in the state after securing only 16 seats. The BJP-led alliance dominated the elections, marking a significant decline for Congress in Maharashtra's political landscape.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Deshmukh urged all 16 newly-elected Congress assembly members in Maharashtra to switch allegiance to the BJP, arguing that their party has no future in the state, following a significant electoral defeat.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a commanding victory, winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats, whereas the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Congress, managed to win only 46 seats in the recent elections.
Deshmukh highlighted that Congress' reduced presence, with only 16 seats, signifies a continuing decline, further noting that Maharashtra is now the 17th state where Congress has less than 10 percent representation in the assembly.
