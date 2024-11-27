Left Menu

Turkey Offers Support for Peace in Gaza

Turkey's President Erdogan voiced readiness to aid in achieving a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, following a newly enacted ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. Meanwhile, President Biden announced U.S. plans to collaborate with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to pursue a ceasefire in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:04 IST
Turkey Offers Support for Peace in Gaza
Turkey
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a recent statement, President Tayyip Erdogan affirmed Turkey's commitment to assist in establishing a lasting ceasefire in the conflict-ridden Gaza region. The statement comes as a ceasefire agreement takes effect in Lebanon, a development Erdogan expressed contentment about.

This announcement aligns with U.S. efforts, as President Joe Biden declared intentions to galvanize international support for a ceasefire in Gaza. The United States plans to engage with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and additional stakeholders in the ongoing conflict resolution efforts.

These diplomatic moves signal a concerted effort by significant global players to restore peace in the turbulent Middle Eastern region, highlighting the importance of collaborative international diplomacy in quelling longstanding conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

