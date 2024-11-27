Maharashtra Election Fallout: EVMs Under Scrutiny Amid Maha Vikas Aghadi's Defeat

Amid the ongoing struggle for Maharashtra's Chief Ministerial position within the Mahayuti alliance, the opposition camp, Maha Vikas Aghadi, continues to voice dissatisfaction over their defeat. Leaders from the alliance have raised doubts regarding the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), with a notable increase in voting percentage compared to recent parliamentary elections sparking suspicion.

NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar has questioned the sudden surge in voter turnout, noting a dramatic 76 lakh increase in voters during the assembly elections. He has called for an investigation into the matter, citing numerous complaints about EVMs. Pawar urged the election commission to hold a transparent discussion with all parties under media scrutiny to address public concerns about EVM reliability.

On another front, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has attributed the election outcome to EVM flaws and advocated for a return to ballot paper voting. Voicing suspicions about the recent results, she emphasized the global prevalence of ballot paper elections, urging a similar approach in India. Supporting this movement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged that votes from marginalized communities are being compromised, reiterating calls for abandoning EVMs. Despite these concerns, the Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking to reinstate physical ballot voting, maintaining EVMs' role in the electoral process.

