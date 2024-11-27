Albanian Opposition Leader Freed Amid Protests

In a significant legal development, Albania's opposition leader Sali Berisha was released from house arrest on Wednesday. This decision by an Albanian court comes amid escalating protests against his detainment on corruption charges.

Berisha, aged 80, has been under detention since December 2023. He faces accusations of leveraging his influence during his initial term as prime minister from 2005-2009 for his son-in-law's benefit in a construction deal. He vehemently denies these allegations, describing them as politically motivated by the ruling party.

The United States in 2021 barred Berisha from entry, citing his involvement in corruption and misuse of public funds. His release has incited large-scale protests, with police clashing with demonstrators in Tirana.

(With inputs from agencies.)