Albanian Opposition Leader Sali Berisha Released Amid Growing Protests
Opposition leader Sali Berisha, 80, was released from house arrest after a court decision while awaiting trial on corruption charges. Protests intensified against his detention, which began in December 2023. Berisha, former prime minister of Albania, insists his charges are politically motivated by the ruling party.
The political atmosphere in Albania has grown tense, with frequent anti-government demonstrations erupting. Protesters, frustrated by Berisha's detainment, clashed with police, who used tear gas and water cannons to clear blocked roads in the capital, Tirana.
The Special Court for Corruption and Organized Crime revoked the detention order against Berisha, a former prime minister and president, who has been a polarizing figure in the nation's politics. The U.S. imposed a travel ban on him in 2021 for alleged corruption.
