Diplomatic Tension Over Bangladesh Hindu Leader's Arrest

Senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has urged Indian authorities to halt visa issuance to Bangladeshis. He stated that this should continue until the neighboring nation's caretaker government releases prominent Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

After presenting a deputation to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata for Das's release, Adhikari also demanded a temporary suspension of bilateral trade. He highlighted the need for intervention to end alleged minority persecution.

Adhikari further warned of potential border blockades at the India-Bangladesh border. Additionally, he announced a mega rally scheduled for December 16 in Kolkata to protest the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh.

