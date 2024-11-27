Left Menu

Diplomatic Tension Over Bangladesh Hindu Leader's Arrest

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari calls for a halt on visas and trade with Bangladesh until Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is released. Das was arrested on sedition charges. Adhikari threatens border blockades and rallies against minority mistreatment, criticizing Bangladesh's anti-India sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:12 IST
Diplomatic Tension Over Bangladesh Hindu Leader's Arrest
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has urged Indian authorities to halt visa issuance to Bangladeshis. He stated that this should continue until the neighboring nation's caretaker government releases prominent Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

After presenting a deputation to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata for Das's release, Adhikari also demanded a temporary suspension of bilateral trade. He highlighted the need for intervention to end alleged minority persecution.

Adhikari further warned of potential border blockades at the India-Bangladesh border. Additionally, he announced a mega rally scheduled for December 16 in Kolkata to protest the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024