Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Rejects India's Claims Over Hindu Leader's Death

Bangladesh has firmly denied India's allegations of a 'pattern of systematic persecution' against minorities following the recent killing of Hindu leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy. The incident has sparked diplomatic tensions between the two nations, with Bangladesh insisting that it upholds the rights of all citizens, regardless of their religious affiliation.

Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a 58-year-old Hindu community leader from Dinajpur district, was found dead after allegedly being abducted and beaten. Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, contends that the case is being thoroughly investigated and is not part of any larger persecution of minorities.

India, however, has called on Bangladesh to take responsibility for the protection of Hindu minorities. Roy's son, Swapan Chandra Roy, alleges that his father's abduction was related to a debt dispute, naming Atikur Rahman as a primary suspect. Bangladesh authorities are conducting a viscera analysis to determine the cause of death while urging restraint on speculative comments.

