India Condemns Targeted Killing of Hindu Leader in Bangladesh

India strongly condemned the alleged abduction and killing of Hindu minority leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh, pressing the interim government in Dhaka to fulfill its duty in safeguarding minority communities.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal expressed outrage on social media, highlighting the systematic persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, indicating a recurring pattern of violence.

The relationship between India and Bangladesh has deteriorated significantly, especially after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the interim government's failure to curb assaults on minorities, as diplomatic tensions between the neighboring countries escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)