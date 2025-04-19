Left Menu

India Condemns Targeted Killing of Hindu Leader in Bangladesh

India has condemned the alleged abduction and killing of Hindu minority leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh, urging Dhaka's interim government to protect minorities. Tensions between the countries have escalated following a sharp downturn in relations and repeated attacks on Hindu minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:03 IST
India Condemns Targeted Killing of Hindu Leader in Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • India

India strongly condemned the alleged abduction and killing of Hindu minority leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh, pressing the interim government in Dhaka to fulfill its duty in safeguarding minority communities.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal expressed outrage on social media, highlighting the systematic persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, indicating a recurring pattern of violence.

The relationship between India and Bangladesh has deteriorated significantly, especially after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the interim government's failure to curb assaults on minorities, as diplomatic tensions between the neighboring countries escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025