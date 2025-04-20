Diplomat Decries Inaction in Hindu Leader's Killing in Bangladesh

In the wake of the shocking abduction and murder of Hindu minority leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh, former Indian diplomat KP Fabian has publicly condemned the incident, urging the Bangladesh government to take more decisive action. Criticizing the administration for its perceived lack of urgency, Fabian highlighted the unfortunate violence against Hindu minorities, calling the government's response 'quite sad and inadequate.'

Fabian pointed out the Bangladesh government's responsibility to act promptly, expressing skepticism about their commitment to improving India-Bangladesh relations amid ongoing tensions. He criticized recent statements from Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, Mohammad Yunus, which he believes exacerbate diplomatic strains, particularly with remarks about Bangladesh's maritime standing over India's northeastern states.

On April 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) formally addressed the dire situation, expressing deep concern over what it considers a pattern of persecution against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The MEA condemned Roy's brutal killing, urging the interim government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of minority groups. Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a resident of Basudebpur village, served as vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, and his tragic death demands timely justice, as noted by authorities after completing the postmortem examination on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)