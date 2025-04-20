Left Menu

Diplomat Decries Inaction in Hindu Leader's Killing in Bangladesh

Following the abduction and murder of Hindu leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh, former diplomat KP Fabian criticized the government for insufficient response. The incident is viewed as part of a troubling pattern against minorities. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern, urging Bangladesh to protect minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:09 IST
Diplomat Decries Inaction in Hindu Leader's Killing in Bangladesh
Former diplomat KP Fabian (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the shocking abduction and murder of Hindu minority leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh, former Indian diplomat KP Fabian has publicly condemned the incident, urging the Bangladesh government to take more decisive action. Criticizing the administration for its perceived lack of urgency, Fabian highlighted the unfortunate violence against Hindu minorities, calling the government's response 'quite sad and inadequate.'

Fabian pointed out the Bangladesh government's responsibility to act promptly, expressing skepticism about their commitment to improving India-Bangladesh relations amid ongoing tensions. He criticized recent statements from Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, Mohammad Yunus, which he believes exacerbate diplomatic strains, particularly with remarks about Bangladesh's maritime standing over India's northeastern states.

On April 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) formally addressed the dire situation, expressing deep concern over what it considers a pattern of persecution against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The MEA condemned Roy's brutal killing, urging the interim government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of minority groups. Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a resident of Basudebpur village, served as vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, and his tragic death demands timely justice, as noted by authorities after completing the postmortem examination on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025