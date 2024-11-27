Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: Political Speculations Soar
The potential reshuffle of Karnataka's Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet is a topic of speculation, with senior ministers hinting at forthcoming changes. Calls for change have intensified following Lok Sabha poll results, and chief minister Siddaramaiah's upcoming consultation with higher command adds to the anticipation of potential ministerial adjustments.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka is abuzz with talk of a potential reshuffle in the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet. Senior Minister Satish Jorkiholi has hinted that discussions are underway about possible changes, though no timeline has been confirmed. This follows Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's suggestion that some ministers may soon see their portfolios altered.
Questions loom over the Cabinet reshuffle's motive, whether based on performance or political strategy. However, it's the high command that will make the final call. Meanwhile, some MLAs eyeing ministerial posts have expressed a desire for a reshuffle, increasing the pressure.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Shivakumar's related activities in Delhi have only fueled the speculation. The conjecture has also sparked talks about the KPCC president's role, with Minister Jorkiholi acknowledging its challenges, although no immediate change is expected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress
Republican Surge: Trump's Party Secures Congressional Influence
Gadkari Rebukes Congress for Alleged Constitutional 'Distortion' Amid Maharashtra Polls
Donald Trump's National Security Pick Faces Congressional Concerns
Rebel Aba Bagul Challenges Congress Leadership Ahead of Maharashtra Polls