Leadership on the Edge: Courage and Readiness at the LoC
Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla of the Fire and Fury Corps assessed the operational readiness of troops in Ladakh along the Line of Control. Commending their high professionalism, he praised the troops for their endurance and courage amid challenging terrains and severe weather conditions during his visit.
Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, the commanding officer of the Army's Fire and Fury Corps, conducted an assessment of the operational readiness of troops stationed in the strategically significant Ladakh region along the Line of Control.
His visit aimed to ensure the Army's preparedness for the winter months, in addition to addressing the troops' capabilities to withstand the area's severe weather and challenging terrain.
The General Officer Commanding praised the soldiers for their unwavering dedication, emphasizing the high standards of professionalism and endurance they maintained, as noted by the Fire and Fury Corps in a statement on X.
