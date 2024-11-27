Biden and Trump's Collaborative Ceasefire: A Path to Mideast Peace?

The Biden administration, in a rare show of bipartisan cooperation, extensively briefed Trump's incoming team on brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which began on Wednesday.

Despite the Trump team taking credit for the agreement, Biden officials were quick to underscore their role in achieving this diplomatic breakthrough.

This ceasefire agreement not only aims to calm tensions in Lebanon but also paves the way for broader peace efforts in the Middle East, potentially involving a significant diplomatic stride between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)