Biden and Trump's Collaborative Ceasefire: A Path to Mideast Peace?
The Biden administration involved Trump’s team in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, marking a rare collaborative effort during the transition period. Though Trump's camp took credit, Biden's officials highlighted their groundwork. The agreement aims to stabilize the region and potentially advance peace efforts between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration, in a rare show of bipartisan cooperation, extensively briefed Trump's incoming team on brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which began on Wednesday.
Despite the Trump team taking credit for the agreement, Biden officials were quick to underscore their role in achieving this diplomatic breakthrough.
This ceasefire agreement not only aims to calm tensions in Lebanon but also paves the way for broader peace efforts in the Middle East, potentially involving a significant diplomatic stride between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Biden
- ceasefire
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Middle East
- diplomacy
- peace
- negotiation
- Saudi Arabia
Advertisement