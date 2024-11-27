U.S. Expands Sanctions Amid Venezuela's Political Turmoil

The Biden administration continues to ramp up pressure on the Venezuelan government by imposing sanctions on 21 more allies of President Nicolás Maduro. The U.S. accuses these individuals, including high-ranking security and cabinet officials, of aiding the repression after Venezuela's disputed July presidential election.

This latest action builds upon prior sanctions from last month and includes visa restrictions for those accused of furthering the crackdown on opposition supporters. At the same time, the U.S. has recognized opposition figure Edmundo González as Venezuela's "president-elect," strengthening the global opposition to Maduro's contested victory claim.

González, who left for Spain in exile due to an arrest warrant tied to election reporting, asserts he rightfully won by a significant margin. Meanwhile, Venezuela's legislature debates a move to classify economic sanctions as crimes against humanity, potentially leading to legal action against advocates of such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)