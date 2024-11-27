Left Menu

U.S. Expands Sanctions Amid Venezuela's Political Turmoil

The United States has imposed sanctions on 21 allies of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro following contentious elections in July. The measures, part of a broader strategy to challenge Maduro's government, include visa restrictions and target key figures. Opposition leader Edmundo González is recognized as president-elect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:23 IST
U.S. Expands Sanctions Amid Venezuela's Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

The Biden administration continues to ramp up pressure on the Venezuelan government by imposing sanctions on 21 more allies of President Nicolás Maduro. The U.S. accuses these individuals, including high-ranking security and cabinet officials, of aiding the repression after Venezuela's disputed July presidential election.

This latest action builds upon prior sanctions from last month and includes visa restrictions for those accused of furthering the crackdown on opposition supporters. At the same time, the U.S. has recognized opposition figure Edmundo González as Venezuela's "president-elect," strengthening the global opposition to Maduro's contested victory claim.

González, who left for Spain in exile due to an arrest warrant tied to election reporting, asserts he rightfully won by a significant margin. Meanwhile, Venezuela's legislature debates a move to classify economic sanctions as crimes against humanity, potentially leading to legal action against advocates of such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024