Rajasthan Deputy CM Criticizes Opposition Over Waqf Bill Amid Controversy

In the heated debates surrounding the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa launched an attack on opposition parties, accusing them of purposely inciting public unrest. According to Bairwa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritized societal interests and inclusivity.

Speaking to ANI, Bairwa dismissed the opposition's claims by stating that the bill serves national interest and is not exclusionary. Concurrently, Congress is gearing up for a rigorous debate with Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi leading the charge in Parliament, challenging the bill's constitutionality and its potential impact on minorities.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill amid rising opposition protests, asserting the legislation's significance for the country. He emphasized that any resistance to the bill should be grounded in logical reasoning, for which he promised clear responses. As both political camps enforce strict attendance measures, the parliamentary debate is set to reach a decisive outcome.

