Left Menu

Rajasthan Deputy CM Criticizes Opposition Over Waqf Bill Amid Controversy

Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa criticized the opposition for instigating public sentiment about the Waqf Amendment Bill. As Congress opposes the bill citing constitutional concerns, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted it serves national interest. Congress leaders staged protests while BJP and Congress issued whips to ensure MP attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:20 IST
Rajasthan Deputy CM Criticizes Opposition Over Waqf Bill Amid Controversy
Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the heated debates surrounding the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa launched an attack on opposition parties, accusing them of purposely inciting public unrest. According to Bairwa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritized societal interests and inclusivity.

Speaking to ANI, Bairwa dismissed the opposition's claims by stating that the bill serves national interest and is not exclusionary. Concurrently, Congress is gearing up for a rigorous debate with Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi leading the charge in Parliament, challenging the bill's constitutionality and its potential impact on minorities.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill amid rising opposition protests, asserting the legislation's significance for the country. He emphasized that any resistance to the bill should be grounded in logical reasoning, for which he promised clear responses. As both political camps enforce strict attendance measures, the parliamentary debate is set to reach a decisive outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025