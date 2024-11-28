TikTok Under Fire: Romania's Election Controversy

Controversy swirls around Romania's presidential election after TikTok was accused of influencing the result, with far-right candidate Calin Georgescu taking an unexpected lead. The telecoms regulator has called for TikTok's suspension pending an investigation, citing concerns of potential electoral manipulation.

The situation has raised alarm among Romanian authorities, leading the National Audiovisual Council to request an investigation from the European Commission. The nation's top security body is set to discuss social media's impact on the electoral process, reflecting widespread concern over public opinion manipulation.

Amid protests and accusations, Georgescu's campaign faced criticism for lacking transparency and alleged foreign interference. However, TikTok has dismissed these concerns, asserting that the platform did not solely influence the election outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)