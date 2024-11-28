Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Mexico's Strategy Against U.S. Economic Moves

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum pledged retaliation if U.S. President-elect Trump enacts a 25% tariff. Mexico, a crucial trade partner, warns this would hurt U.S. jobs and prices. Experts see Trump's tariff threats as strategic, potentially influencing the automotive sector and impacting North American trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 07:34 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 07:34 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico would retaliate if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump imposes a 25% tariff, a move that could harm 400,000 U.S. jobs and increase prices for American consumers. Sheinbaum stressed that if tariffs are applied, Mexico will reciprocate.

Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, supporting Sheinbaum's stance, highlighted the need for regional cooperation instead of escalating trade conflicts. Ebrard criticized Trump's tariff plan as damaging to both U.S. job markets and automotive firms operating in Mexico.

Analysts interpret Trump's tariff threats as a negotiating tactic, with potential impacts on North American trade agreements like USMCA. Mexican automotive exports, representing a significant portion of North American vehicle production, could face substantial disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

