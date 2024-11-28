Shiv Sena's Legacy: Eknath Shinde's Unwavering Dedication
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde praises his father, caretaker Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, for prioritizing alliance dharma over personal ambition. Eknath Shinde announced support for BJP's leadership in forming the new state government. His actions exemplify service to the nation and inspire future generations.
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde recently expressed immense pride in his father, Eknath Shinde, who currently serves as Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister. Shrikant lauded his father's commitment to alliance dharma, setting personal ambitions aside for the greater good.
Eknath Shinde, known for his strong bond with Maharashtra's people and tireless work for society, announced on Wednesday that the Shiv Sena would back Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in selecting the next state chief minister. This move paves the way for BJP leadership in the state.
With Shinde stepping aside, former BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is a leading candidate to head the government. Eknath Shinde's dedication to public service sets a standard for politicians, demonstrating that power is secondary to national duty.
