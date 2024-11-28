Left Menu

AIADMK Slams Tamil Nadu's Rejection of PM Vishwakarma Scheme

AIADMK representative Kovai Sathyan criticized the Tamil Nadu government's resistance to the PM Vishwakarma scheme, highlighting a lack of transparency and accusing both DMK and BJP of fostering political narratives. Sathyan argued that the scheme, aimed at aiding traditional artisans, should not be viewed through caste lenses, emphasizing economic growth and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:58 IST
AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan has launched a fierce critique against the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu for its opposition to the central government's PM Vishwakarma scheme. Speaking to ANI, Sathyan accused the DMK of prioritizing political narratives over transparency in governance.

The AIADMK leader further alleged that both the BJP and DMK are using the issue to create a facade of constant disagreement, portraying Chief Minister MK Stalin as Tamil Nadu's savior, which Sathyan described as a desperate attempt lacking in transparency.

Sathyan challenged the DMK's framing of the scheme as caste-oriented, criticizing it as a detriment to Tamil Nadu's progress. Emphasizing the state's position as the second-largest economy, he argued that initiatives should be evaluated beyond caste and creed, focusing instead on tangible benefits for the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

