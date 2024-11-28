Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Refrains from Commenting on Bangladesh Crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern about the current situation in Bangladesh. However, she refrained from commenting as it concerns another country, stating that it is a matter for the central government. Banerjee noted that her government will comply with the Centre's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:41 IST
West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has voiced her concern over the unfolding situation in Bangladesh, opting not to make any public comments given the international nature of the issue.

During her statement in the assembly, Banerjee emphasized that the matter falls under the purview of the central government, and as such, any intervention or commentary from the state is inappropriate. She affirmed that the state government will adhere to the decisions made by the Centre.

Banerjee revealed having discussions with representatives of ISKCON concerning the issue, though she offered no detailed remarks on the content or outcome of the talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

