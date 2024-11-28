Mamata Banerjee Refrains from Commenting on Bangladesh Crisis

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has voiced her concern over the unfolding situation in Bangladesh, opting not to make any public comments given the international nature of the issue.

During her statement in the assembly, Banerjee emphasized that the matter falls under the purview of the central government, and as such, any intervention or commentary from the state is inappropriate. She affirmed that the state government will adhere to the decisions made by the Centre.

Banerjee revealed having discussions with representatives of ISKCON concerning the issue, though she offered no detailed remarks on the content or outcome of the talks.

