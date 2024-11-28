Britain Faces Historic Vote on Assisted Dying

British lawmakers are set to make a pivotal decision on Friday regarding assisted dying, in an emotionally charged vote that has divided parliament and the nation.

The proposed legislation seeks to grant mentally competent, terminally ill adults in England and Wales the right to medically assisted death, provided they have six months or less to live. This marks the first attempt in a decade to alter the law, triggering widespread debate among former prime ministers, faith leaders, and government ministers.

Polls indicate strong public support, but parliament remains uncertain. While supporters argue for autonomy and choice in end-of-life care, opponents fear potential coercion and insufficient safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)