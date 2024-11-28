EU's Stance on ICC Rulings: A Call for Compliance Amidst Netanyahu Controversy

Josep Borrell, the outgoing European Union foreign policy chief, on Thursday implored all EU member states to honor the International Criminal Court's rulings, spotlighting the arrest warrant issued against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Undermining the International Criminal Court would jeopardize global justice," Borrell stated during a Brussels press conference.

Borrell highlighted the ICC's nature as a legal rather than a political institution, composed of esteemed judges. The court recently issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and a Hamas leader for alleged war crimes during the Gaza conflict.

Despite all EU members being signatories to the ICC's founding treaty, divides have emerged. France claims Netanyahu has immunity from ICC actions as Israel is not a member, while Italy argued Netanyahu's arrest is impractical while he leads Israel's government. ICC judges accused Netanyahu and Gallant of war crimes including murder and persecution, linked to actions during Israel's 2023 Gaza offensive.

