Delhi CM Atishi Alleges Conspiracy Against AAP's Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused a conspiracy targeting AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, linking his arrest to hindrances in the government's initiatives, including the EV policy. Despite challenges, she emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance Delhi's infrastructure and tackle pollution while pushing for governmental transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:41 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed a deliberate conspiracy against Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, aiming to disrupt his work. She highlighted that following Kejriwal's arrest, multiple government efforts faced hindrances, notably the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy aimed at reducing pollution.

Atishi detailed that over the past decade, the AAP government has consistently worked towards improving Delhi's infrastructure and public services. However, Kejriwal's arrest allegedly led to stopped salaries and pensions, and the suspension of essential services like sewage disposal. Despite these setbacks, the government has decided to reinstate the EV policy, pushing its extension until March 2025.

The Delhi CM further discussed the challenges faced regarding the implementation of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, highlighting discrepancies with Delhi's existing health services. She attributed rising safety concerns, like the recent Prashant Vihar blast, to inefficiencies in law enforcement under Union governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

