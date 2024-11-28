Harmony on the Horizon: Chinese Dragon and Indian Elephant Make Strides in Ladakh

In a promising development, the militaries of China and India are making significant strides in implementing a disengagement agreement aimed at resolving a more-than-four-year-long standoff in eastern Ladakh. China's Defence Ministry highlighted the progress during a Thursday briefing.

At a regional security conclave in Laos, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun had a constructive meeting. The two leaders agreed on the execution of a settlement designed to stabilize military relations.

Officials hope the recent agreements will help de-escalate tensions at border regions while fostering mutual trust and military cooperation. Discussions aim to capitalize on this momentum to improve overall military-to-military relations between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)