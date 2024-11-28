Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba Embarks on Strategic China Visit
Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Deuba, is visiting China on an official invitation from her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. Her three-day visit focuses on bilateral meetings in Sichuan province, laying groundwork for Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s upcoming visit to China, his first to a neighboring country since taking office.
- Nepal
Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Deuba, commenced her official visit to China on Thursday, following an invitation from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The Foreign Ministry confirmed that Deuba's three-day stay would involve bilateral meetings with Wang Yi in Sichuan province, aimed at strengthening Nepal-China relations.
This trip sets the stage for Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, who plans to visit China on December 2. It marks Oli's first official journey to a neighboring country since he assumed the role of prime minister for the fourth time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
