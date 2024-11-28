Left Menu

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba Embarks on Strategic China Visit

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Deuba, is visiting China on an official invitation from her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. Her three-day visit focuses on bilateral meetings in Sichuan province, laying groundwork for Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s upcoming visit to China, his first to a neighboring country since taking office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:17 IST
K P Sharma Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Deuba, commenced her official visit to China on Thursday, following an invitation from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that Deuba's three-day stay would involve bilateral meetings with Wang Yi in Sichuan province, aimed at strengthening Nepal-China relations.

This trip sets the stage for Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, who plans to visit China on December 2. It marks Oli's first official journey to a neighboring country since he assumed the role of prime minister for the fourth time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

