Telangana CM Pushes Forward: Special Drive for Caste Survey Registration

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy has ordered a special drive to enroll VIPs such as MPs, MLAs, and bureaucrats in the ongoing caste survey. The survey, over 95% complete, is part of an election promise by Rahul Gandhi. Public participation has been significant in the survey process.

In a significant step, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to launch a special enrollment drive for registering the details of public representatives and bureaucrats in the state's ongoing socio-economic and caste survey. This initiative aims to ensure comprehensive data collection as part of an election promise by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Reddy himself participated by sharing his details with the survey team at his residence. He has issued directives to focus on capturing data within the Hyderabad limits, particularly for VVIPs, IAS, IPS officers, and elected officials such as MPs and MLAs. Government employees have also been encouraged to participate actively in the process.

The groundbreaking survey has already covered 95% of the identified households, with data collected from over 1.1 million households by late November. The state administration is pressing forward to complete the survey swiftly, emphasizing its historical significance and the positive public response thus far.

