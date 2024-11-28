Left Menu

Himachal Assembly's Winter Session Set for December

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly will conduct a four-day Winter Session from December 18 to 21 at the Tapovan Complex in Dharamsala. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla announced that the seventh session of the 14th Assembly will include four sittings, following Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania's proposal.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly is poised to conduct a four-day Winter Session at the Tapovan Complex in Dharamsala from December 18 to 21, officials confirmed on Thursday.

A notification released by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla outlined that this will be the seventh session of the current 14th state Assembly, encompassing four separate sittings.

This development follows the return of Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania from a foreign journey, after which he submitted a proposal to the governor to convene the Winter Session.

