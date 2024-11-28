AAP's Micro Meetings: A Grassroots Strategy for Delhi Elections
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) focuses on micro meetings to promote its election plank of freebies like electricity and water in Delhi. Pitted against BJP, AAP aims for direct voter contact and highlights policies transforming women's lives. The party plans bigger meetings to discuss other issues.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is intensifying its grassroots campaign strategy ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, slated for February. The party's micro meetings aim to reinforce its core electoral offerings such as free electricity, water, and transport for women among Delhi's voters.
Facing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its main opposition, AAP announced the 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign, which plans to host over 50,000 meetings across 70 constituencies. The initiative aims to engage directly with residents, particularly women, and emphasize the impact of these policies on family life and transformation in women's empowerment.
The party stresses strategic candidate selection based on public opinion and visible performance. AAP also plans to discuss broader issues like law and order and BJP's role in obstructing welfare schemes in subsequent larger meetings. The campaign remains independent, steering clear of alliances with INDIA bloc ally Congress.
