Odisha BJP Revamps State Schemes: A Shift in Nomenclature

The Odisha BJP government has renamed 21 schemes inherited from the previous BJD regime and launched seven new ones. Notable changes include rebranding eight schemes previously named after late Biju Patnaik and renaming the KALIA scheme to CM-KISAN. These moves signify a shift in political strategy and branding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha BJP government has initiated a significant rebranding exercise by renaming 21 schemes originally launched by the previous BJD regime, as declared by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the state assembly.

Taking office on June 12, following a decisive victory over Naveen Patnaik's 24-year governance, the BJP administration has not only renamed the existing schemes but also introduced seven new initiatives. This strategic move marks a clear endorsement of the party's agenda and political narrative.

Among the changes, schemes named after the late Biju Patnaik, including Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, have been rebranded. Additionally, the previous government's flagship cash incentive program, KALIA, has been rechristened as CM-KISAN, aligning it with the central PM-KISAN scheme, indicating an alignment with national-level policies. The Chief Minister also announced new schemes like the Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya and Corpus Fund for Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, spotlighting a renewed focus on education and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

